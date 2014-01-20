Semi crashes in Scott City - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi crashes in Scott City

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Tammy Middleton Enderle/Facebook) (Source: Tammy Middleton Enderle/Facebook)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - Crews responded to the scene of a semi-truck crash in Scott City Monday morning.

According to the Scott City Police Department, a semi ran off the road around 7 a.m.

No one was hurt, but the wreck tied up traffic on Main Street as crews worked to pull the truck out of the ditch.

At this time it is unclear how the crash happened.

