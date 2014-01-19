Crews respond to house fire in Cairo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to house fire in Cairo

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - According to Cairo Police Department, a house caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Elm Street near 32nd Street. 

A smoke detector went off and alert a female inside the home. She was able to get out of the home without injury.

Cairo Fire Department responded to the fire and put it out.
 
The home suffered heavy roof damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

