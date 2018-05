Crews respond to house fire in Cairo

According to Cairo Police Department, a house caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Elm Street near 32nd Street.

Cairo Fire Department responded to the fire and put it out.



A smoke detector went off and alert a female inside the home. She was able to get out of the home without injury.The home suffered heavy roof damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.