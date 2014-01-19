MLK Day events - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MLK Day events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The following events are planned Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the Heartland.

Events:

Kentucky

Murray State University Breakfast 8:30 am at the Curtis Center Ballroom.
Day of service events following with Registration at 10:30 am
Black History Month Celebration Events are also planned through February.

Illinois

Breakfast hosted by Carbondale NAACP honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
7 am at SIU student center ballroom
Keynote speakers: U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart and Dr. Royce Burnett, associate director of SIU University College, will be keynote speakers. For additional information or tickets, call 618-457-4726.

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon
11 am Pavilion of the City of Marion at 1602 Sioux Dr.
Speakers: The Rev. Christopher Swims of Hopewell Missionary Baptist. Luncheon is free and sponsored by the Boyton Street Community Center in Marion. Call 618-997-1113 for information.

Missouri Commission of Human Rights Event at 5 pm in the SIU Student Center Auditorium.

Missouri

Martin Luther King, Junior Memorial Breakfast
Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau
8 am - Doors open 7:30 am
Please bring a donation of canned goods, toiletries or school supplies for area agencies.
Luncheon follows at noon, donations accepted then as well.

Youth Gala in Cape Girardeau at West Park Mall
JC Penny Court at 4 pm
A variety of youth participating

