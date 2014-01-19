Neighbor tried frantically to rescue boy who drowned

Authorities have released the name of the boy who drowned after falling through ice on a pond in Carterville.Williamson County Coroner Michael "Junior" Burke says 12-year-old Justin Johnson-Stewart of Carterville was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. on January 19 at the Herrin Hospital.Crews were on the scene sometime before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found one boy on the ice near the shore, while Justin was found in the water some time later.Justin drowned around 4:48 p.m. in a man-made off of Arbor Drive in Carterville.Justin and another boy were walking across the ice covered pond when the ice broke and they fell into the water. Both boys were transferred to Herrin Hospital."We are all human beings and we all try to help each other when we see someone in need," said Jack Brown who tried to rescue both of the boys who fell through the ice.At the time, Brown didn't know who he was trying to save."Never gave it a second thought, never thought anything about it," he said.Just that he had to act.After hearing their calls for help Brown grabbed an extension cord and rushed to the side of the pond closest to where the two boys fell in."The one we were talking to said, ‘My buddy has gone under." He was not visible to me and never did resurface," Brown said.Only one of the boys was pulled to safety by Brown and another neighbor.It took rescue crews another 20 minutes to find Justin Johnson-Stewart."When you do anything like that, you want to be totally successful; it's just hard, hard to discuss, hard and hard to say and hard to think about," Brown said.The scene looks much different to Brown in the daylight. A broken trail of ice shows just how far crews had to go in a boat in order to reach the spot where the boys fell in.Justin's family was able to thank Brown for all that he did for their son.Brown sat down with Justin's father."I'm very surprised and happy to meet him but very sorrowful that I couldn't do more," he said. "Hopefully it was as helpful for him as it was for me."Officials haven't released the name of the second boy.Funeral arrangements are pending at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke in Carterville.