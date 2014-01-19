Snow geese descend on Pemiscot County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Snow geese descend on Pemiscot County

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Thousands of Snow Geese (Source: Mike Mohundro) Thousands of Snow Geese (Source: Mike Mohundro)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

 

Snow Geese are out in Pemiscot County during this week feeding before colder weather enters the region.

An estimated 200,000 geese will fly south when the colder air hits.

During the winter it is not uncommon to see 400,000 Snow Geese in this area.

Josh Driskill, Dirty Rice Outfitters in Gobler, Missouri says this is the time when his businesses flourishes by taking several groups out a day to hunt.

"It usually holds around three to four hundred thousand Snow Geese during the day," said Driskill. "Everyday we've got two or three big feeds going on moving back and forth across the county. So, It's usually like this most of the time."

Driskill says his business flourishes this time a year taking several groups out to hunt.

Snow Geese season runs through February 1 with a limit of 20 birds per day. After February 1, it's unlimited.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

