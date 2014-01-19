Man accused of forging check belonging to Graves County school b - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of forging check belonging to Graves County school board

Timothy Wharton, 38 of Hopkinsville (Source: Henderson Co. Jail) Timothy Wharton, 38 of Hopkinsville (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police says a Hopkinsville man faces charges after a computer-generated, forged check was passed against the checking account belonging to the Graves County Board of Education.

On Friday, Kentucky State Police charged Timothy Wharton, 38, of Hopkinsville, with criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree and theft by deception o/500, both class D felonies.

Troopers say the investigation began on January 2 when the Finance Officer for the Graves County Board of Education discovered a forged check written to Wharton in the monthly bank statement.

The check was written for $1,868.98 and was cashed on December 24, 2013.

 Detectives with Kentucky State Police say they reviewed video from the transaction where the check was cashed, and confirmed the identity of Wharton.

 KSP obtained an arrest warrant on January 11, 2014. 

Wharton was taken into custody by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center. 

investigation continues by KSP and additional charges are pending.

KSP detectives were assisted by Paducah Police Department, United States Secret Service, Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

