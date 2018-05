Armed robbers take cash, cigars from store

Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Elkville, Illinois.According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers got the call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday from Casey's General Store in Elkville reporting that an armed robbery had taken place.Around 10:48 p.m., detectives say two masked men entered the store with a handgun and took cigars and cash before fleeing the scene.The suspects are described as a black male, 5'8" to 5'10" wearing a blue jacket with gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles.The second suspect is described as a white male around 6' to 6'2" wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark pants and gray or faded black shoes with white soles.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 618-684-2177.