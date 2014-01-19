Armed robbers take cash, cigars from store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Armed robbers take cash, cigars from store

Surveillance of suspects (Source: Jackson County SO) Surveillance of suspects (Source: Jackson County SO)
ELKVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Elkville, Illinois.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers got the call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday from Casey's General Store in Elkville reporting that an armed robbery had taken place.

Around 10:48 p.m., detectives say two masked men entered the store with a handgun and took cigars and cash before fleeing the scene.

The suspects are described as a black male, 5'8" to 5'10" wearing a blue jacket with gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a white male around 6' to 6'2" wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark pants and gray or faded black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 618-684-2177.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

