Redhawks get second OVC win at Tennessee Tech - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Redhawks get second OVC win at Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tyler Stone scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 83-74 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Paul McRoberts came off the bench to add 16 points for the Redhawks (10-9, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jarekious Bradley scored 12 points and Nino Johnson had 10.

The team hit 49 percent from the field overall and was 87.5 percent (21 of 24) from the line. SE Missouri recovered from a 13-0 deficit early in the first period to lead 34-29 at halftime. In the second, the Redhawks expanded their lead with a 12-2 run and led 46-31 at 17:05.

The Golden Eagles came as close as eight with 33 seconds left but Stone responded with a dunk on the Redhawks next possession to seal the win for SE Missouri. Jordan Johnson led the Golden Eagles (10-10, 3-2) with 13 points.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:09:10 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

  • Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:51:49 GMT
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly