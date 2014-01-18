Mechanical issue closes Dorena-Hickman Ferry

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to a mechanical issue with a landing ramp.



Saturday, high winds closed the ferry.





The length of this most recent closure will depend on the availability of a steel fabricator to make repairs to the ramp, according to Captain Ed Floyd.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena,

Missouri.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com. Motorists can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210.