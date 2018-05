Steele man accused of assaulting a police officer, stealing handgun

A Steele, Missouri man is accused of assaulting a police officer.According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, Officer Richard Altice approached a suspicious acting person walking on Bellevue Street on Friday around 1 a.m.Stanfield says Jason Dale Thorne, 33, of Steele, then ran from officers.After a short foot chase, officers say Thorne continued to fight and hit an officer in the face.Thorne then reached inside his pocket and threw a .357 magnum handgun over a nearby fence.Thorne was then placed in handcuffs and booked into the Pemiscot County Jail.An investigation showed the gun had been stolen in a home burglary.Thorne was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer causing injury, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest creating substantial risk of serious injury or death and receiving stolen property.Thorne was being held under no bond.