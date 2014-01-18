Man seriously injured in Zalma crash

A Zalma man was injured in a two vehicle crash on Friday.It happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 51 in Bollinger County, Missouri.The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Mark C. Wooodworth, 53, of Zalma, was making a left turn and failed to yield to a 1978 Ford 9000 truck.The two trucks then collided and left Woodworth with serious injuries. He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.