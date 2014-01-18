DNR investigates tire fire in Dunklin County

You can see the smoke from Airways Cafe in Dexter (Source: Sarah Sutter, Facebook)

According to Malden Fire Department, crews were on the scene of a massive tire fire near the Stoddard -Dunklin County line on Saturday.

This fire was near the county lines of Dunklin and Stoddard County on Highway 25.



There is no word on any injuries. Crews say thousands of tires were stacked near the fire.



The owner of the property says he had been collecting the tires for about a year and a half with plans to recycle them.



"I was wanting to get a tire shredding machine where I could build a building and everything and cut the tires up properly," Mark Parks said.



Parks says he does not know if there will be any consequences from the Department of Natural Resources or the Environmental Protection Agency.

"They may be kind of mad about burning the tires but that's not my fault, it was an accident," Parks said.

Crews got the call just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.



Witnesses say you could see the smoke from Risco and Dexter, Missouri.



We are hearing Bernie, Dudley and Dexter fire departments responded, as well.

According to Malden Fire Chief CharlieCooper, about 1000 tires burned in the fire. Cooper says crews were out fighting the fire for roughly 3 1/2hours. The cause at this point is undetermined.

He did say that he had people that saw the smoke as far away as near Sikeston.

