Old Bloomfield police station goes up in flames

An old police station went up in flames early Saturday morning.According to the Bloomfield Fire Department, a fire broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the old Bloomfield police station at 202 Salem Street.There was significant damage to the building along with a shed located behind the building that caught fire.Crews are still on scene fighting the blaze. We are told that one wall has caved in at the old Police Station.Bloomfield Fire Department says the building was vacant and the police station was moved out of there several months ago. There is no word on a cause at this time.No injuries were reported.