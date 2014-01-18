Metropolis woman accused of home break-ins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis woman accused of home break-ins

Megan Story (Source: Massac County Jail) Megan Story (Source: Massac County Jail)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Metropolis woman is facing charges related to home burglaries in Massac County.

Massac County Sheriff's Investigators had been investigating two-vehicle break-in's that had happened in the early morning of January 13 on Country Club and Massac Creek Roads.

Megan Story, 31, of Metropolis, was charged with four counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

On January 17, two more vehicle break-ins happened in the early morning hours on North Ave. near Gallagher Subdivision.

Officers say child car seats, prescription medication and a digital camera was taken.

Saturday morning, deputies went to a home on Barger Dr. in Metropolis to question Megan Story.

Investigators say they found two child's car seats, a camera and an electric blanket.

Megan Story was taken into custody for the vehicle break-ins.

Investigators say a search warrant was performed and prescription medication not belonging to Story was found, along with several items related to a home burglary in Pope County on Friday, January 16.

Pope County authorities assisted and recovered the stolen items.

Investigators say Megan Story was committing the burglaries with her 8-month-old son in her vehicle.

Massac County Sheriff's Office says it is expected that she will be charged with the residential burglary in Pope County within the week.

 Story is currently on probation for residential burglary.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

