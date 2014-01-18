2 charged after Christopher man's death - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 charged after Christopher man's death

A family member says the victim is 40 year old Scott Maceri (Source: Famiy of Scott Maceri).
Timothy Curwick (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Dustin Mandrell (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Arnold Wyrick, Heartland News)
(Source: Arnold Wyrick, Heartland News) (Source: Arnold Wyrick, Heartland News)
CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) - Two men face charges after a Christopher man's death.

Timothy Curwick, 28, of West Frankfort and Dustin Mandrell, 18, of Christopher are each charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.

According to police, 40-year-old Ronald "Scott" Maceri was found dead early Saturday with dangerous levels of alcohol in his body at the time of his death.

An autopsy was completed over the weekend, but Maceri's cause of death hasn't been released.

According to Christopher Chief of Police Bill Southerd, his department received a 911 dispatch call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shortly after midnight on Saturday.When officers arrived at a home in the 400 block of Sylvia, they found Maceri's body inside the house.

"It's ripped our hearts apart, it's ripped our family's hearts in half," said Towana Young, the victim's sister. " We're just speechless over it. And don't know what to say and still are in shock. It's just hurting a lot."

Coroner Marty Leffler said an autopsy was conducted Sunday afternoon and was completed by a forensic pathologist.

The investigation is being handled by the Illinois State Police, Christopher Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator, and the Franklin County Coroner.

The chief did say that it did not appear that the victim had been shot or stabbed. 

Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation. 

According to the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office, efforts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

The state's attorney says preliminary reports reveal that the victim has a dangerous level of alcohol concentration in his body at the time of his death.

"He was a good brother and a good son," Young said. "And, he loved his mother very much. We loved him. He was good hearted, very good hearted guy. He's gonna be missed a lot."

Funeral arrangements for Ronald Scott Maceri are pending with the Hobbs-Johnson Funeral Home of Benton. The funeral home is also accepting donations for Maceri's funeral expenses.

