Metropolis woman charged in connection with burglaries

A Metropolis woman has been charged in connection with several burglaries in the area.

Megan Story, 31, was charged with four counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say it is expected she will be charged with residential burglary in Pope County within the week. They say Story is on probation at this time for residential burglary.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, they began investigating two vehicle break-ins in the early morning of January 13 on Country Club Road and Massac Creek Road.

Deputies say on Jan. 17, two more break-ins occurred in the early morning hours on North Avenue, near the Gallagher Subdivision.

Items stolen in the break-ins include child car seats, prescription medication and a digital camera.

On Jan. 17, deputies went to a home on Barger Drive in Metropolis to question Story. There, they say they found two stolen child's car seats, the stolen camera and a stolen electric blanket.

Story was arrested for the vehicle break-ins. Deputies say a search warrant was executed and prescription medication not belonging to Story was found.

Also found during the search were several items related to a residential burglary in Pope County on Jan. 16.

Pope County authorities assisted and recovered the stolen items.

Authorities say they found out Story was committing the burglaries with her 8-month-old son in her vehicle.

