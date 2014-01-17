Marion artist comes home to show exhibit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Marion Landmark Series

Marion artist comes home to show exhibit

(KFVS) - A Marion native has returned home to show his artwork, but why come home for the exhibit?  Because the exhibit is about home.  

Shawn Vincelette grew up in Marion.  He's familiar with the landmarks, the history and just how much it means to the people who live here.  

Which is part of the reason why Vincelette created "The Marion Landmark Series."  Vincelette says, he used old pictures and had help from the historical society when choosing which landmarks to draw.
 
He says, he's had a tremendous response to his work, "It's been, its made the whole project worthwhile.  Just from the comments, its nice when people like your work, but when somebody connects with your work, its what makes a world of difference."

Vinvelette says, this exhibit was meant to inspire across generations.  He says, he hopes the artwork evokes memories for the older generation, and give insight into Marion's history for area youth.
 
Vincelette's exhibit will be open for viewing Friday evening at Distinctive Interiors in Marion. 

Prints and originals are available, including post card prints, which are miniature versions of "The Marion Landmark Series." 

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly