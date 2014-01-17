4 injured in two vehicle crash

Police were called to a two-vehicle injury crash Friday afternoon in Paducah, Kentucky.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Lindberg Street and Victor Street.

Deputies say Jayna Birdsong, 33, of Paducah, was traveling southbound on Lindberg Street when she failed to stop at the posted stop sign of the intersection and collided car on Victor St.

The other car was driven by Farrah Wheeler, 32, also of Paducah.

Birdsong, Wheeler and two passengers were transported to Baptist Health for non-life threatening injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Reidland Fire Department.

