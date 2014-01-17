4 injured in two vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 injured in two vehicle crash

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police were called to a two-vehicle injury crash Friday afternoon in Paducah, Kentucky.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Lindberg Street and Victor Street.

Deputies say Jayna Birdsong, 33, of Paducah, was traveling southbound on Lindberg Street when she failed to stop at the posted stop sign of the intersection and collided car on Victor St.

The other car was driven by Farrah Wheeler, 32, also of Paducah.

Birdsong, Wheeler and two passengers were transported to Baptist Health for non-life threatening injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Reidland Fire Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly