2 injured in crash on Route 13

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CRAINVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Two people were injured in a crash on Route 13 in Crainville Friday.

Sam Garnati, 90, of Herrin was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry. He was stopped on Main street southbound at Illinois Route 13.

Allison R. Heater, 25, of Mount Vernon was driving a 2000 Honda Civic. She was driving west on Route 13.

Garnati stopped, but failed to see Heater's car. As he turned onto Route 13, he hit Heater's car, according to Illinois State Police. Both cars had major damage.

Both drivers were taken to Herrin Hospital with moderate injuries.

Garnati was cited for failing to yield at a stop intersection.

