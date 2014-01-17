13th Annual Polar Bear Festival Jan. 25 in Carbondale

The 13th Annual Polar Bear Festival will be Saturday, January 25.

The Pinch Penny Pub will be hosting the event. It will feature hot drink specials, giveaways and live music from '90s hip-hop cover band The Hot Sauce Committee.

Over the past 13 years, attendees have been known to come from as far as Texas, Wisconsin and Indiana to take part in the festivities.

