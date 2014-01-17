Cadiz woman killed in fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cadiz woman killed in fire

CADIZ, KY (KFVS) - A Cadiz woman died in a fire early Friday morning in Trigg County.

Emergency crews were called to a fire on Rocky Ridge Road around 2 a.m. on Jan. 17.

A neighbor had noticed the fire and called Trigg County dispatch.

After firefighters from the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department put out the fire, they found the body of Dorothy C. Mitchell, 75, of Cadiz.

An autopsy revealed Mitchell died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however no foul play is suspected.

The Kentucky State Police were assisted on the scene by the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County Coroner, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall’s Office. The investigation continues by Detective Kyle Nall, Detective Frank Gresham, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall.

