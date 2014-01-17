Heartland Cooks 1/17/14 – Sandy’s Beyond Brownies

This week’s Heartland Cook is surrounded by chocolate, and not just while she baked this week’s recipe. Sandy Ursini is a Development Specialist for The Women’s Center in Carbondale, Illinois. She’s preparing for the center’s second largest fundraiser of the year: Taste of Chocolate. The event takes place February 7 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. Sandy plans to auction of 12 months worth of various decadent brownies at this year's event; but she's sharing a favorite recipe that she calls "Beyond Brownies" because of their creamy, fudgy texture and taste.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks)

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate

4 ounces semisweet chocolate

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

5 large eggs, beaten

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13" x 9" metal baking pan with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

In a heavy 3-quart saucepan, melt the butter and chocolates over low heat, stirring constantly. When melted, remove from heat and stir in sugar and vanilla. Next stir in beaten eggs until well mixed.

Combine flour and salt in a small bowl; stir into chocolate mixture just until blended. At this point you can add any additional ingredients you would like: walnuts, pecans, dried cherries, or white chocolate chips.

Spread batter evenly in pan. Bake 30 minutes. Toothpick inserted in center will not come out clean.



Cool completely in the pan or on a wire rack before slicing.

Makes 2 dozen bars.

Enjoy!

