Reidland fire latest - NSA reform - Food stamp cut

Join us for Heartland News at Noon to get the latest information on the deadly house fire Friday morning in Reidland.



Plus, we'll update you on the man arrested in connection to a Cape Girardeu woman's death.



From kfvs12.com: President Barack Obama has called for ending the government's control of phone data from hundreds of millions of Americans and immediately ordered intelligence agencies to get a secretive court's permission before accessing such records.

Also, some of the Illinois' top elected officials and religious leaders are gathering to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

A deal making the rounds in Congress could cut as much as $90 worth of food stamps a month for 850,000 people.

KY Hwy 358/Ogden Landing Road in McCracken County will temporarily reopen over the weekend after a washout forced it to close Monday.

Authorities say four men have been taken into custody on felony drug charges. And, the Graves County sheriff's office says five more people are expected to face charges sometime Friday.

