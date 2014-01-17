Autopsy performed on woman found in Mississippi River - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Autopsy performed on woman found in Mississippi River

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - An autopsy was performed Sunday on the woman found in a car in the Mississippi River on Friday.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says the autopsy confirms the cause of Autumn Vinson's death was drowning.

He says the toxicology results will take several days, and the investigation continues.

Police have released the identity Friday of the body found in a car in the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.

The body of Autumn D. Vinson, 62, of Jackson was found in a passenger car, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Cape Girardeau police say a passerby noticed a vehicle in the water around 10:10 a.m. Friday near the Red Star Boat Dock.

Firefighters launched boat at the Red Star Boat Dock to assist in recovering the vehicle. Divers also assisted in the recovery of the car.

