Sheriff: 4 facing felony drug charges after undercover bust

Authorities say four men have been taken into custody on felony drug charges. And, the Graves County sheriff's office says five more people are expected to face charges sometime Friday.



According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Danny Coleman, 45, and Steven Davis, 49, of Water Valley were taken into custody after an undercover operation at the Lazy Acre Trailer Park north of Mayfield on KY 1241.



Coleman and Davis were both charged with trafficking a controlled substance first degree-greater than 10 dosage units, a class C felony. Coleman was also charged with DUI. They were taken to the Graves County Jail.



Redmon says Coleman and Davis delivered and sold prescription pain medication to someone inside the mobile home park on Acorn Drive.



Davis had an outstanding felony warrant, and after the Davis and Coleman left the mobile home, deputies stopped the vehicle on Fowler Road off US 45. Redmon says narcotics were found inside the vehicle.



Meantime, Sheriff Redmon says after several weeks of investigating a tip of illegal Heroin trafficking, deputies contacted Christopher Jackson, 24, Cuba and arranged a Heroin purchase. Redmond Jackson agreed to meet with the buyer at the Sharon Baptist Church parking lot located south of Mayfield at the intersection of KY 1890 and KY 303.



Jackson's vehicle was later stopped and deputies detained the driver Andrew Reid, 26, of Mayfield along with Jackson. Redmond says when Jackson got out of the vehicle he began to resist arrest and threw five individual packages of Heroin on the ground.



Reid and Jackson were charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st degree greater than two grams of heroin a class C felony. Jackson was also charged with tampering with physical evidence a class d felony and resisting arrest a misdemeanor. They were taken to the Graves County Jail.



The investigation is continuing, and warrants are going to be sought for five more people that were a part of covert investigation, according to Redmon.



The sheriff expects those arrests to take place in the next few days.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted by members of, the Drug Division of McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff's Departments and an Agent with the ATF.



