Washed out road to reopen in McCracken County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Washed out road to reopen in McCracken County

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - KY Hwy 358/Ogden Landing Road in McCracken County will temporarily reopen over the weekend after a washout forced it to close Monday.

The road has been closed at the 2.1 mile point in McCracken County since Monday morning due to a washout. The closure point is at the Newton Creek Bridge between the Grahamville Community and the McCracken-Ballard County Line.

The KYTC District 2 Bridge Crew has repaired erosion damage along the south side of the road at this site. That repair work will allow the roadway to temporarily reopen over the weekend.

KY 358/Ogden Landing Road will reopen to traffic late Friday, Jan. 17 and remain open until about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21. KY 358 will again close after that to allow the bridge crew to finish up erosion repairs along the north edge of KY Hwy 358.

KYTC bridge engineers believe it will take about two days of additional work to finish repairs to the bridge wing walls.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly