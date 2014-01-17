Washed out road to reopen in McCracken County

KY Hwy 358/Ogden Landing Road in McCracken County will temporarily reopen over the weekend after a washout forced it to close Monday.The road has been closed at the 2.1 mile point in McCracken County since Monday morning due to a washout. The closure point is at the Newton Creek Bridge between the Grahamville Community and the McCracken-Ballard County Line.The KYTC District 2 Bridge Crew has repaired erosion damage along the south side of the road at this site. That repair work will allow the roadway to temporarily reopen over the weekend.KY 358/Ogden Landing Road will reopen to traffic late Friday, Jan. 17 and remain open until about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21. KY 358 will again close after that to allow the bridge crew to finish up erosion repairs along the north edge of KY Hwy 358.KYTC bridge engineers believe it will take about two days of additional work to finish repairs to the bridge wing walls.