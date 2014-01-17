Foul play suspected in death of woman in Reidland house fire

Foul play suspected in the death of a woman in a Reidland house fire Friday morning.

On Friday, January 17 at 1:55 a.m. McCracken County sheriff's deputies say they received a 911 call from a passerby that reported a house on fire on Tudor Blvd. in the Canterbury Hills Subdivision.

Deputies say they arrived at the home a minute after the call was received. They say part of the home was engulfed in flames.

The Reidland, Ledbetter, Hendron and Possum Trot Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Deputies say it was suspected that there could be someone in the home based on the initial information that officials had. The McCracken County coroner was notified at 4:40 a.m. after human remains were found in the rubble. The Kentucky State Fire Marshall was also notified shortly thereafter.

The human remains were taken to the medical examiner's office in Madisonville by the McCracken County Coroner's Office later in the morning where an autopsy was conducted Friday afternoon. The identity of the victim is believed to be the resident of the home, 55-year-old Julie Griffith.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, preliminary results of the autopsy confirmed that foul play is suspected. Additional details as to the exact cause of her death is still under investigation at this time, and are not being released because deputies say it could compromise the integrity of the investigation.



Detectives ask anyone in that immediate area that may have video surveillance of Tudor Blvd., or any other information about this incident, to contact the sheriff's department at 270-444-4719.

The investigation remains active by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and coroner's offices, as well as the Kentucky State Police and State Fire Marshal's Office.



Deputies believed the preliminary cause of death for Griffith was smoke inhalation.



Two dogs also died in the fire. Deputies say the victim's husband was out of town when the fire happened.

There are no other injuries being reported.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.