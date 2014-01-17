Farm groups raise $200K for Mo. ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A coalition backing a proposed constitutional amendment about farming has raised more than $200,000 for a Missouri ballot campaign.

Voters will decide in November whether to approve an amendment to the Missouri Constitution guaranteeing the right to "engage in farming and ranching."

The measure was referred to the ballot by lawmakers.

It's being supported by a coalition called Missouri Farmers Care. The organization reported raising almost $200,000 from October to December and had nearly $229,000 in the bank as it began 2014.

The farming rights amendment will appear on the ballot as Constitutional Amendment 1.

