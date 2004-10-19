There were reports of tennis ball sized hail Monday evening.

Tornadoes Move through the Heartland

By: Heartland News

Severe thunderstorms moved through the Heartland Monday evening. Thunderstorms spawned several tornadoes in Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, and Northeast Arkansas. There were also several reports of hail up to the size of tennis balls. (See picture)

The storms turned deadly in the Missouri Bootheel. Police tell Heartland News that three people were killed as the storms rolled through the town of Cooter. One person was air-lifted to a Memphis hospital.

