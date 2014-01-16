Redhawks falter after hot start, lose at Morehead State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks falter after hot start, lose at Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Brent Arrington scored 18 points Thursday and shot 4 of 8 from beyond the arc as Morehead State topped Southeast Missouri State 80-67.

Drew Kelly scored 16, Angelo Warner added 14 and the Eagles (12-7, 3-1 Ohio Valley) were outshot 45.5 percent to 41.8 percent but scored 24 free-throw points to 10 for the Redhawks.

Jarekious Bradley had 11 straight points and Southeast Missouri (9-9, 1-4) led until Billy Reader's jumper at 4:13 put Morehead State up 23-22 and the Eagles led 31-22 at halftime.

An 11-2 second-half run brought the Redhawks to within two, but the Eagles led until Nino Johnson's layup tied it at 54.

The Eagles ripped an 8-2 run and led 63-56 with 4:50 to go, then Arrington hit back-to-back treys and Kelly added another to keep the Redhawks at arm's length down the stretch. Bradley scored 28 for the Redhawks and Tyler Stone added 14.

