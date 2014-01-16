Police: Steele man arrested after stabbing girlfriend with knife - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Steele man arrested after stabbing girlfriend with knife

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

A Steele, Missouri man was arrested after police say he stabbed his girlfriend with a knife.

Anquan Williams, 37, was charged with domestic assault first degree, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in felony persecution.

He is currently being held in the Pemiscot County Jail and bond is set at $100,000.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers were dispatched to South Walnut Street on January 15 in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived, Chief Stanfield said they found the 46-year-old victim with a stab wound to her leg. They say she was bleeding profusely.

Williams was on the scene and was arrested.

Police say the victim is in serious condition and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

