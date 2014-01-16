Heartland Blood Drive draws longtime donor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Blood Drive draws longtime donor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Heartland Blood Drive has been a success so far, but we still need your help.

When only one person donates they have the potential to affect three separate lives. Roy Eastwood, from Energy, is a walking example.

So far, in Roy's lifetime, he's donated 54 units of blood, which totals almost 7 gallons and more than 150 lives.

Roy said he just feels like he's paying the blessing of life forward.

"I enjoy giving because it saves somebody's life," he said. "And I always said, if one person from each family would donate blood- then there wouldn't be a shortage, you know. It would help."

If you'd like to take a tip from Roy and donate, there are seven locations across the Heartland where you can.

In Missouri:

  • Cape Girardeau West Park Mall
  • Dexter Eagles
  • Poplar Bluff's First United Methodist Church
  • Perryville Park Center
  • Sikeston Factory Outlet Mall

And in Illinois:

  • University Mall in Carbondale
  • Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion

Our Heartland Blood Drive runs through this Saturday.

