A new facility for the Marion Police Department

The Marion Police Department is ready to pack up, move and call a new 25,000 square feet facility home.It's roughly four times bigger their office building is now.Chief Eibeck says the new building will for the first time have things like decontamination showers and interrogation rooms along with a public storm shelter that can hold 75 to 100 people during severe weather."Walls are 18 inch thick, reinforced rebar. It could probably survive and F4 and maybe an F5 tornado," said Eibeck. "We are pretty excited about offering that to the citizens."The facility is located right of Route 13 and is expected to open in May 2014.