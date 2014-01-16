Dad wanted stolen memories of son back, some returned

In the box were pictures, DVDs, locks of hair and the last pajamas Brady wore before he passed away.

Cunningham wants a certain lock box back, with his son Brady's last belongings.

"They kicked in the door here," Cunningham said.

A southeast Missouri father wanted pictures and memories of his deceased son back.

Brady's dad, Dustin Cunningham, said he did get some of the items back Thursday evening, they had been thrown off of a bridge, and they're going back to look in the water for more on Friday. He said they found Brady's pajamas, breathing tube and some pictures. They were all soaking wet. Brady's locks of hair have not been found yet.



He said a man grading roads saw the items and called after seeing our report on Heartland News at 6.



We've told you about Brady Cunningham. He was a little boy who was diagnosed with a disease in his nervous system, and died at just 11 months old.

Even through their grief, his parents worked to pass Brady's Bill in his honor, which requires all newborns to get tested for diseases like the one Brady had.

Then, a thief ripped mementos of Brady away.

Cunningham, said when he got home from work earlier this week, he knew something was wrong.

"They kicked in the door here," Cunningham said. "When I come in the living room, my entertainment center was dumped over."

Thieves stole guns, electronics and clothes.

"It's things that you work for and you try to earn, and some of the things are sentimental gifts," he said. "All my son's pictures and his belongings that was on that, that was just thrown on the floor, some broken."

But it's not the broken pictures, or missing TVs that had this dad upset. Cunningham wanted a certain lock box back, with his son Brady's last belongings.

"It's a fire proof box, that there's a reason that stuff's in there because that's the most valuable thing I have him still," said Cunningham.

In the box were pictures, DVDs, locks of hair and the last pajamas Brady wore before he passed away.

"When I noticed it was gone that when it kind of hit home this really is a horrible thing," Cunningham said.

Cunningham offered a $500 dollar reward if Brady's belongings were returned, not damaged.

"It's priceless, there's nothing in the world that can replace that stuff right there, nothing," he said. "I don't have him now, but what I did have of him was taken from me."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Campbell Police Department at 573-246-2511.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.