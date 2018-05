13 petitions to legalize marijuana in Missouri brought to SOS office

allow the production, sale, distribution, and consumption of marijuana and hemp products by those at least 21 years old

Missouri voters could soon vote on the legalization of marijuana in the state in the November election.Attorney Dan Viets of Columbia, Missouri submitted 13 initiative petitions related to the legalization of marijuana and hemp products to Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander. Viets is a chairman for Show-Me Cannabis , a group seeking to legalize marijuana in Missouri.According to Kander's office, the proposed changes include:Before any of the constitutional changes can be brought before Missouri voters in the November 2014 election, signatures must be obtained from registered voters equal to eight percent of the total votes cast in the 2012 governor's election from six of the state's eight congressional districts.Signatures on behalf of all initiative petitions for the 2014 ballot are due to the secretary of state’s office by no later than 5 p.m. on May 4, 2014.Groups must first have the form of their petition approved by the secretary of state and attorney general before circulating the petition. The secretary of state then prepares a summary statement and the state auditor prepares a fiscal impact statement, both of which are subject to the approval of the attorney general. When both statements are approved, they become the official ballot title.