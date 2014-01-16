2 fired after disabled Mo. student left on bus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 fired after disabled Mo. student left on bus

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Two state employees lost their jobs after a disabled student was left on a school bus for nearly six hours.

Officials with the Lakeview Woods State School in Lee's Summit say the school is using new procedures to prevent a similar problem in the future.

School administrator Diane Odegard says the two people worked at the school and also were a bus driver and bus monitor for the bus company, First Student.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/LaLx0L ) the student, who is in a wheelchair and nonverbal, was left on the bus when it arrived at school at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 10. She was discovered about 2:30 p.m.

When she was found, the school called her family and reported itself to the state's child abuse and prevention hotline.

  This week in music: 2011 Adele

    (Source: Billboard)
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    (Source: Raycom Media)
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

