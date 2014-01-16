Charleston alumni basketball game scheduled for Jan. 25 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston alumni basketball game scheduled for Jan. 25

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Some of Charleston High School's finest alumni boys and girls basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders will return for one more night on the court.

The "Charleston Alumni Basketball Game" will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 4 p.m. at Charleston Middle School. Participants will be former CHS students having graduated in 2008 or earlier.

Any fan of Southeast Missouri sports will be in for a treat as several big names (and some surprises) are in store for this event, including guest Coach Bobby Spencer, who led the Blue Jays to state championship victory in 1996.

Among the athletes expected to attend are: Richard Ware, Diane Gary-Kelley, Marcus Pittman, Frank Ellis, Lester Gillespie, Missy Whitney and Ricky Frasier. There will be a commemorative t-shirt on sale, as well as concessions and activities between games.

The event is sponsored by CMS PTO, and all proceeds will benefit CMS activities. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door and will be $2 for adults, $1 for students.

For advance purchase or for more information, contact Charleston Middle School at 573-931-9569.

