Suspect sought in McLeansboro attempted armed robbery

McLeansboro police are looking for a suspect stemming from an attempted armed robbery on Sunday.

According to authorities, a grocery store employee was making a night deposit drop at Banterra bank when a male suspect in his late teens-early 20s showed a knife.

The employee made the deposit and fled the scene.

McLeansboro police, Hamilton Co. Sheriff's deputies, Illinois State Police along with K-9 units searched, but didn't find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call McLeansboro Police.

The employee wasn't injured, according to police.