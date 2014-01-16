RLC Concealed Carry students invited to fingerprinting session - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RLC Concealed Carry students invited to fingerprinting session

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Community members who have already completed Rend Lake College's Concealed Carry Certification class will soon have the option to get fingerprinted to complete their application.

Bushue Human Resources, Inc. will visit the campus at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, to take photos and submit electronic fingerprints to the Illinois State Police. Those interested in the services should go to the Coal Mining Training Center, Room 107A.

The cost of the fingerprinting is $50 with cash, or $52 with a debit or credit card. The photo taken during the session will be used for fingerprinting purposes only. A separate application photo can be taken at a local post office, Walgreens or Walmart.

You can click here for more information on RLC's Concealed Carry Certification.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

