Mayfield man arrested in connection with battery thefts

The Graves County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection with a theft complaint from Riley's RV Service.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, they received the complaint on January 14. The business reported that they had two RV batteries stolen on Jan. 11 and had video of the suspect.

Deputies say they recognized the man in the video as 42-year-old Bryan Dillon of Mayfield.

During the investigation, deputies learned of a similar incident that happened at Hawkin's Used Auto Parts on Jan. 12. They say someone entered a building and stole batteries. The business told deputies that they had video as well, and believed the male to be Dillon.

Dillon was brought to the sheriff's office and after showing him the evidence, deputies say he admitted to both crimes. He told them that he sold the batteries from Hawkin's and that the batteries from Riley's were at his home.

He was charged with third degree burglary and four counts of receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Graves County Detention Center.

According to deputies, a search warrant was obtained for Dillon's home and the batteries were recovered. During a search, deputies also found chainsaws they believed were stolen. They say after a short investigation, it was determined the chainsaws were stolen from Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse in Mayfield.

