Quinn Urges working families to apply for Earned Income Tax Cred - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Quinn Urges working families to apply for Earned Income Tax Credit

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn says working families across Illinois should apply for Illinois’ Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

In 2013,  more than 900,000 families received $160 million in tax relief in the state, according to Quinn's office in a news release.

 “While many families received this important tax relief last year, we know there are many more out there who did not apply,” said Quinn. “The EITC is one of the best ways to fight poverty, and that’s why I fought to double it and provide more tax relief to working families. Now that it’s available, it’s important for all those who are eligible to apply at their nearest tax assistance location.”

For information about how much money taxpayers save, visit EITC.Illinois.gov.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will officially begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 31

Information about filing federal taxes online can be found at http://www.irs.gov/.

