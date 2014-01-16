Quinn's re-election fund grows to $4.5M

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn has banked about $4.5 million for his re-election bid.

Campaign finance reports filed late Wednesday show the Chicago Democrat raised about $1.9 million in the final quarter of last year. His biggest donations came from labor unions.

Quinn continues to benefit from not having a major challenger in the March 18 primary. That's allowed him to keep his campaign expenses down and save the money for the November general election.

Tio Hardiman of Hillside is challenging Quinn in the Democratic primary. Hardiman raised about $15,000 in the same three-month period. He finished 2013 with about $550 in his campaign account.

State Sens. Bill Brady and Kirk Dillard, businessman Bruce Rauner (ROW'-nur) and state Treasurer Dan Rutherford (ROOTH'-ur-furd) are seeking the Republican nomination.

