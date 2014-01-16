3 vehicles damaged after car fire at Cape Central parking lot

Firefighters put out a car fire at the Cape Central High School parking lot Thursday morning that damaged three vehicles.

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, a red truck and another vehicle had moderate damage. A convertible had heavy damage.



A firefighter on the scene said the convertible caught fire in the parking lot.

Winds spread the flames to the two vehicles on either side of the convertible.

No one was hurt.

Chief Dillow said there is no cause on the fire at this point.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.