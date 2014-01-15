Flu affecting younger patients, hospitals changing rules for prevention

Experts say all flu strains should be taken seriously because they say it can be deadly.

Some are even changing the rules to prevent it from spreading.

We checked in with a number of hospitals in the Heartland and they are all seeing quite a few cases of the flu.

For example, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center officials say they are limiting the number of people in their nursery. They are giving out hand sanitizers and surgical masks to visitors, too.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center employees say the H1N1 strain of the flu is hitting a younger age demographic.

"This particular virus that we are seeing is hitting the very young and kind of middle aged," Vanessa Landers at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said. "If you are not vaccinated, it is time to get a vaccination. It's not too late."

Landers said symptoms include fatigue, muscle ache, high fever and respiratory symptoms. She recommends if you have any of these and they aren't going away, see a doctor.

Missouri's weekly influenza report is expected to be released Thursday.

According to last week's report, Southeast Missouri so far has the lowest numbers out of any region in the state and local health officials want to keep it that way.

