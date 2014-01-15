IDVA visits veterans' home in Anna - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDVA visits veterans' home in Anna

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
ANNA, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs made a downstate visit to the Anna Veterans' Home on Wednesday.

IDVA Director Erica Borggren made rounds with staff and talked with residents making sure she understood their needs. 

Borggren says it is a difficult life stage for veterans, and the IDVA wants to empower veterans and their families to thrive.

The IDVA also are hiring staff members to see that there is more staff in the home, than that of residents.

The home is in the middle of putting in new software in that would move toward electronic health networking. They are also adding kiosks in the halls where nurses can add information as soon as they leave the resident's room 

Also, an extension is being planned at the home.

