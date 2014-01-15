Paducah woman arrested in Maryland on warrant for robbery

A Paducah woman was arrested Tuesday, January 14 by Maryland authorities on a Paducah warrant charging her with the robbery of FNB bank.

Marissa Timmons, 34, was arrested on a Paducah warrant charging her with first degree robbery.

According to Paducah police, Timmons was arrested during a routine traffic stop Tuesday in White Marsh, Maryland. Officers with the Baltimore County Police Department checked Timmons through the National Crime Information Center computer system and received a "hit" on the local warrant.

Detectives Chris Baxter and Anthony Copeland went to Maryland Tuesday evening and interviewed Timmons Wednesday.

Timmons is being held in the White Marsh 9th Precinct awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.