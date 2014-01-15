Paducah woman arrested in Maryland on warrant for robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah woman arrested in Maryland on warrant for robbery

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Marissa Timmons (Source: Paducah Police Department) Marissa Timmons (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman was arrested Tuesday, January 14 by Maryland authorities on a Paducah warrant charging her with the robbery of FNB bank.

Marissa Timmons, 34, was arrested on a Paducah warrant charging her with first degree robbery.

According to Paducah police, Timmons was arrested during a routine traffic stop Tuesday in White Marsh, Maryland. Officers with the Baltimore County Police Department checked Timmons through the National Crime Information Center computer system and received a "hit" on the local warrant.

Detectives Chris Baxter and Anthony Copeland went to Maryland Tuesday evening and interviewed Timmons Wednesday.

Timmons is being held in the White Marsh 9th Precinct awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly