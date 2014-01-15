Group logs cancer cases near St. Louis Co. creek - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Group logs cancer cases near St. Louis Co. creek

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Current and former residents of a north St. Louis County neighborhood say that a disproportionately high number of people who grew up near a contaminated creek have been diagnosed with cancer.

Coldwater Creek was tainted by discarded nuclear waste generated by atomic bomb manufacturing at the Mallinckrodt factory in downtown St. Louis. The radioactive waste was later buried near the creek.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (bit.ly/1hrMOvS ) reports that a citizens' survey of 3,300 people who lived nearby found 202 thyroid cancers or conditions, 113 brain tumors and 39 appendix cancers.

The survey results were released Wednesday by a group that wants federal health investigators to classify the community near St. Louis-Lambert International Airport as a contaminated area. That designation could lead to government compensation for their health problems.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

