Marion rec center structure continues to take shape

Progress continues on the Marion Community Recreation Center with plans to finish the roof of the west section.

Around March 24, crews erected part of the framing for the central and west section with plans to begin the pool shell once the roof is complete.

Andrew Kelly, project manager, said the towers being built will hold the stairs and elevator.

"The taller, more rectangular one on the north side is a stair tower," he said. "The smaller, more square one will be for the elevator. Another stair tower is being built on the south side of the building."

Kelly said the load-bearing walls of the central section have also been constructed and once the circular windows are framed on the northwest corner of the building, crews can lay the roof decking and begin the pool shell.

"The contractor plans to finish the roof deck over the pool before workers can start digging out the area," Kelly said. "Once the framing for the circular windows is complete, they can begin to lay the roof decking."

After delays due to weather, the construction of The Marion Community Recreation Center continues to make progress.



Previously, crews laid out the perimeter of the building and are working on the plumbing for the two pools and waterslides. The first delivery of steel for the framing will arrive by the middle of February and will be used to construct the west section of the building.

Kelly, who helped design the building, said he's pleased with the progress so far and parts of the building are already starting to take form.

"Other than the cold weather delays, we're progressing well." Kelly said, "If you look at the site now, you'll see the base of the stair towers and elevators being built. After the west section is framed, crews can start digging out to begin the pool shell."

Project officials also decided on the color scheme for the building, and what materials will be used for the interior of the recreation center.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.