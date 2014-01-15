Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff on Jan. 16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff on Jan. 16

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Governor Steve Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, January 16 in honor of a Fort Knox soldier who died while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

According to the Department of Defense, Sgt. 1st Class William K. Lacey, 38, of Laurel, Fla., died Jan. 4 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained when the enemy attacked his unit with rocket propelled grenades. He was assigned to the 201st Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Knox, Ky.

Funeral services for Sgt. 1st Class Lacey will be held on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern time at Whitehurst-Powell Funeral Home in Crestview, Fla. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Laurel Hill, Fla. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

You can click here for flag status information.

