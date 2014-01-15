Former Perryville police chief in court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Perryville police chief in court

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A former Perryville, Missouri police chief was in court on Wednesday.

Keith Tarrillion appeared in a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Gary Kamp in Perryville, Missouri.

The Judge ruled the case can now move to the next level.

Tarrillion was bound over to circuit court in Cape Girardeau on January 24 in front of Judge William Syler.

According to court documents, those charges include forgery and making a false report.

Tarrillion was originally facing three charges. However, the theft charge was dropped.

Tarrillion resigned the position in Perryville in March 2013, after a complaint was filed within the police department alleging misconduct.

